42pc of people struggle to meet healthcare costs

Nearly 42 per cent of the country’s population faces financial hardship when paying for medical treatment. In 2022 alone, healthcare expenses pushed 7.2 million people below the poverty line.

These findings emerged from a study by the Health Economics Unit of the Ministry of Health. The study found that the burden of medical expenses falls most heavily on the poor, with a large share of out-of-pocket spending going towards medicines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Swedish Embassy supported the Health Economics Unit in conducting the study. Its findings were presented at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday. The study used data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ (BBS) Household Income and Expenditure Surveys conducted in 2005, 2010, 2016 and 2022.

The aim was to examine how much people spend out of their own pockets when seeking healthcare, which aspects of treatment account for their spending, and how heavily these expenses affect them.

State Minister for Health MA Muhith, the chief guest at the event, said the findings offered a striking illustration of the dire state of the health sector. The BNP was in power at the beginning of the 17-year period from 2005 to 2022, while a “fascist government” was in power for the remaining years. Therefore, he argued, the BNP government could not be held responsible for the picture that emerged from the study.