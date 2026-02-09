BNP-led alliance likely to get 208 seats, Jamaat-led alliance 46

With Bangladesh heading toward its 13th national parliamentary election, a new public opinion survey released by Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD) projects a clear lead for the BNP-led alliance.

The survey, conducted among 41,500 respondents nationwide, estimates that the BNP-led alliance could win about 208 seats in the election.

According to the findings, the Jamaat-e-Islami–led alliance is projected to secure 46 seats, while the Jatiya Party may win three seats. Other political parties are expected to secure four seats, and independent candidates could win 17 seats, the survey said.

The survey results were unveiled on Monday afternoon at the 3D Seminar Hall of the Krishibid Institution in the capital. EASD claimed that among all surveys conducted so far regarding the upcoming election, this one has the largest sample size.