Global Covid cases top 513 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 513 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 513,457,336 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,235,231 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 81,349,060 cases so far and 993,712 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.