Global Covid cases top 513 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A couple walk past closed shops in a quiet lane in central Sheffield, in northern England on 21 October 2020, prior to further lockdown measures to combat the rise in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. More than a million people in northern England will be banned from mixing with other households under tougher new coronavirus rules announced by government minister Robert Jenrick on Wednesday AFP
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 513 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 513,457,336 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,235,231 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 81,349,060 cases so far and 993,712 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,075,864 on Saturday, as 3,688 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

This is the third day when the number of new cases breached the 3,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Besides, as many as 50 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 523,803.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 17 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,691.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no one died during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.58 per cent from Friday’s 0.63 per cent after testing 2,938 samples during the period.

On Friday, the number of infections was higher as 30 new cases were reported with zero deaths.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 97.07 per cent with the recovery of 358 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

