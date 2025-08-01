CA greets Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing landmark trade deal with US
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday congratulated Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States.
“We proudly congratulate the Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, a decisive diplomatic victory,” he said in a message, issued by his press wing, after successful tariff negotiations with US.
By reducing the tariff to 20 per cent, the Chief Adviser said, 17 points lower than anticipated, the negotiators have demonstrated remarkable strategic skill and unwavering commitment to safeguarding and advancing Bangladesh’s economic interests.
He said they have been working relentlessly since February and navigated successfully through a complex negotiating process involving tariff, non-tariff and national security matters.
“The agreement they negotiated preserves our comparative advantage, enhances our access to the world’s largest consumer market and safeguards our core national interests,” he said.
Prof Yunus said this achievement not only underscores Bangladesh’s rising strength on the global stage but also opens the door to greater opportunities, accelerated growth, and lasting prosperity.
“The future of Bangladesh is undeniably bright. Today’s success stands as a powerful testament to the nation’s resilience and its bold vision for a stronger economic tomorrow,” he added.