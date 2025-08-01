CA greets Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing landmark trade deal with US

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday congratulated Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States.

“We proudly congratulate the Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, a decisive diplomatic victory,” he said in a message, issued by his press wing, after successful tariff negotiations with US.

By reducing the tariff to 20 per cent, the Chief Adviser said, 17 points lower than anticipated, the negotiators have demonstrated remarkable strategic skill and unwavering commitment to safeguarding and advancing Bangladesh’s economic interests.