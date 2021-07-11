GM Quader blames lack of accountability for recurring factory fires

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Sunday alleged that lack of monitoring and accountability of the authorities concerned is to blame for death of workers, reports UNB.

"Even in the 50 years of independence, the lives of the factory workers are not safe in this country. Every year many workers die in factory fires," he said in a statement.

The JaPa chief said many buildings are not constructed in accordance with the building code while the factories are not built maintaining the specific policies.

