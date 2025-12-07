Fire breaks out in cotton warehouse of spinning mill in Narsingdi

A fire has broken out at the cotton warehouse of NR Spinning Mill, a yarn-manufacturing factory in Shilmandi area of Narsingdi sadar upazila. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The fire service was unable to immediately provide information regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. As the flames spread rapidly, it is presumed that the factory has suffered significant losses.

At around 9:15 am on Sunday, Shimul Md Rafi, deputy assistant director of Narsingdi fire service, said that upon receiving the report, the fire service promptly began extinguishing efforts. The fire was brought under control after nearly one hour of work.