Fire breaks out in cotton warehouse of spinning mill in Narsingdi
A fire has broken out at the cotton warehouse of NR Spinning Mill, a yarn-manufacturing factory in Shilmandi area of Narsingdi sadar upazila. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday.
The fire service was unable to immediately provide information regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. As the flames spread rapidly, it is presumed that the factory has suffered significant losses.
At around 9:15 am on Sunday, Shimul Md Rafi, deputy assistant director of Narsingdi fire service, said that upon receiving the report, the fire service promptly began extinguishing efforts. The fire was brought under control after nearly one hour of work.
The fire originated in the cotton warehouse and smoke was still rising from the area in the morning. Fire service personnel are still working on site. The cause of the fire and the total damage will be determined following an investigation.
According to the fire service and local sources, the fire started in the section of the spinning mill where cotton is stored at around 9:30 pm yesterday, Saturday. Upon noticing flames emerging from the facility, the fire service was notified.
Two units from Madhabdi fire service and two units from Narsingdi fire service immediately arrived at the scene and began efforts to bring the fire under control.
Later, two units from Palash, as well as one unit each from Monohardi fire service and Shibpur fire service, joined the effort, bringing the total number of units working to eight.