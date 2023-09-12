Justice Obaidul Hassan made new chief justice

Justice Obaidul Hassan has been appointed as the new chief justice of Bangladesh, reports news agency BSS.
"President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointment as per Article 95(1) of the Constitution," said a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.
The gazette signed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwer said the appointment will come into effect from the day of his taking of oath.
Justice Obaidul Hassan will replace 23rd Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, who will complete his term on 25 September.
Obaidul Hassan obtained his BSS (Hons), MSS (Economics) and LL.B. from University of Dhaka.
Justice Obaidul enrolled as an advocate of the district court, the High Court Division and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on 18 March in 1986, 18 October in 1988 and 15 August in 2005 respectively.
He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court Division on 30 June in 2009 and appointed Judge of the same division on 6 June in 2011.
He worked as member and chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal(BD)-2 from 23 March 2012 to 12 December 2012 and from 13 December 2012 to 15 September 2015 respectively. He has delivered as many as 11 judgments with other judges in the ICT (BD)-2.
Justice Obaidul Hassan was elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on 3 September 2020.
He delivered numerous judgments including, the judgement on Arpita Sompotti Ain, and appointment of judges to the High Court Division.
He also participated in an international conference held in Hong Kong (1991), participated in a training programme namely "Judicial Governance Programme" held in Singapore in July 2015.
Obaidul Hassan also attended an International Conference on "International Crimes/State Crimes" in Buenos Ayres, Argentina in August 2015 and attended in a programme to exchange views with the Judges of International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Crimes Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, Netherlands in August 2015.
He visited China, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Dubai and Turkey.