US may think Bangladesh as enemy based on false media reports: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has claimed that through “misquoting” him newspersons have tried to make the Bangladesh an enemy of the US, reports UNB.

“Media outlets including print, electronic and online media published news with false headlines that the USA ‘a warmongering country’, which I didn’t say. The headings had no connection with what I actually said. I think our newspersons have weaknesses and I’ll be happy if they gain maturity,” Momen said.

The minister said this after paying homage to the Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave in Tungipara on Saturday noon.