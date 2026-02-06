BNP campaign: Gunfire in Teknaf leaves 5 injured, including children

Bullets were fired during a campaign of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, leaving five people injured, including a teenage girl.

The incident occurred at a market adjacent to the Ali Khali Rohingya refugee camp in the upazila around 8:00 pm on Thursday. Local BNP leaders and activists claimed that Rohingya “criminals” opened fire on the campaign.

Among the five injured, two are residents of the Ali Khali Rohingya camp, while the other three are residents of Ward no. 9 of Hnila Union.

They are Bacha Mia, 45, of Mochni village, Shahab Uddin, 12, and Nusrat Jannat, 16, of Ali Khali village. The injured Rohingya individuals are Abdur Rahman, 27, and Mohammad Jisan, 13, both residents of the Ali Khali camp.