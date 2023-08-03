ADB mobilises $261m for Rampura-Amulia-Demra expressway

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has mobilised $261 million of private sector capital for the construction of the four-lane 13.5 kilometre expressways connecting the Rampura, Amulia and Demra areas in Dhaka, BSS reports.

ADB mobilised the amount as a transaction advisor for the Government of Bangladesh's Rampura Amulia Demra expressway public-private partnership (PPP) project, a press release said.

The expressway will ease traffic congestion and will ensure better communication between Dhaka and other major cities of the country.

The project is being funded through a $193 million senior loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Bank of China; DBS Bank Limited; and Infrastructure Development Company Limited, a nonbanking financial institution based in Bangladesh. The remaining $68 million has been provided by sponsors as equity contributions.