Gonoshasthaya opens plasma centre

He said it is very important to decide who should be given plasma therapy at what time. “If we can give it to the elderly patients at the early stage of infection of the virus, we’ll get the good results.”

Khan also said until an effective vaccine is found, plasma therapy can be used as a treatment of the deadly virus. “Because, we know at least Tk 30,000 to 60,000 is required to avail of the antivirus and the drugs that are being used in injectable form to beat COVID-19.”

Stating that plasma’s main energy is antibody, he said it makes the virus useless and creates a resistance so that the virus can no longer enter the human cells.

Zafrullah said they opened the centre on the National Mourning Day commemorating the assassination of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a mark of respect to him who himself named the institution as Gonoshasthaya.

Zafrullah said plasma is very important for many coronavirus-infected people to beat the virus. “Many people become very weak physically when they get infected with COVID-19. Plasma is effective for them since it enhances their energy and strengthens their immune system to fight off the virus.”

He said a publicity is necessary to encourage people donate plasma and the patients to receive it. “There needs to be a plasma centre in every district of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prof MA Khan.”

Zafarullah also said plasma will be collected from the blood of 25 coronavirus-free patients every day maintaining scientific rules at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital’s plasma centre.

Zafarullah said when different hospitals are taking Tk 20,000-25,000, they will only charge Tk 5,000-6,000 for providing the coronavirus patients with plasma therapy.