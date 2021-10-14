15 get Inspiring Women Volunteer Award

Fifteen women volunteers and women-led initiatives were awarded the "Inspiring Women Volunteer Award 2021" Tuesday in the capital for their critical role amid the Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

UNV, VSO, Plan International, and ActionAid jointly organised the award campaign.

The top five winners are Faridpur's Taheatul Jannat, Dhaka's Kamrun Nahar Koly, Tashnuva Anan, Rangpur's Arifa Jahan Bithi, and Noakhali's Ayesha Akter.