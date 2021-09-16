20,000 normal deliveries at single centre

The Gaibandha sadar upazila-based mother and child welfare centre has reached unique height regarding normal delivery. The centre helps pregnant mothers give birth to children without having caesarean section (C-Section). In last seven years, the centre facilitated at least 19,911 normal deliveries.

According to officials, the district’s prime maternity service centre was established on 1 January 1940. The centre with a 20-bed capacity is located at Masterpara in Gaibandha town. Since its establishment, the centre had been managed in a traditional way.

However, in December 2004, a certain Afsari Khanam was posted there as a medical officer (clinic). Given the presence of the new medical officer, the scenario started to change. Afsari Khanam’s main aim was to serve pregnant mothers of poor families.