Metro rail: Over 60pc work of Motijheel-Kamalapur part completed

According to the project details, the work of extending MRT Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur (1.16 km) is going in full swing.

It said construction of all station columns were completed, while all of 298 precast segments completed at its construction yard.

Besides, lifting of 17 spans out of a total of 27 spans was completed. Casting of 180 metres of concourse roof, all 180 metres of track slabs and all 180 metres of platform slabs were finished. In addition, all 824 precast parapet walls have been completed.