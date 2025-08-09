Metro rail: Over 60pc work of Motijheel-Kamalapur part completed
Around 60.43 per cent of the construction work of the metro rail’s extended part from Motijheel to Kamalapur has been completed so far as the authorities have a plan to finish the work of the 1.16 kilometre extension by next year.
“The physical work of the Motijheel-Kamalapur section metro rail project has been progressing fast,” a project official of Metro Line-6 told BSS on Saturday.
According to the project details, the work of extending MRT Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur (1.16 km) is going in full swing.
It said construction of all station columns were completed, while all of 298 precast segments completed at its construction yard.
Besides, lifting of 17 spans out of a total of 27 spans was completed. Casting of 180 metres of concourse roof, all 180 metres of track slabs and all 180 metres of platform slabs were finished. In addition, all 824 precast parapet walls have been completed.
Earlier, the project director said after the agreement, the contractor will install track and signaling system of the section.
The total length of Bangladesh’s first Mass Rapid Transit Line from Uttara-Diabari-Mirpur-Farmgate-Motijheel-Kamalapur, is 21.26 km. Commercial operation of the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel section began in November, 2023.