Four Bangladeshis recognised in QECT 100 Young Leaders Awards 2026

Four young leaders from Bangladesh have been recognised in the QECT 100 Young Leaders Awards 2026, announced on Tuesday by the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust.

The awardees are Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, co-founder and president of Footsteps Bangladesh; Munia Islam Mozumder, CEO of Teach for Bangladesh; Imran Hamid, co-founder of Farm Solution BD; and Md Rezwanul Islam Shuvo, founder and CEO of Eco Sentinels Bangladesh, according to a press release from the British High Commission in Dhaka.