Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust
Four Bangladeshis recognised in QECT 100 Young Leaders Awards 2026
Four young leaders from Bangladesh have been recognised in the QECT 100 Young Leaders Awards 2026, announced on Tuesday by the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust.
The awardees are Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, co-founder and president of Footsteps Bangladesh; Munia Islam Mozumder, CEO of Teach for Bangladesh; Imran Hamid, co-founder of Farm Solution BD; and Md Rezwanul Islam Shuvo, founder and CEO of Eco Sentinels Bangladesh, according to a press release from the British High Commission in Dhaka.
Established by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the QECT Young Leaders Awards recognise 100 exceptional young changemakers from across Commonwealth countries.
The 2026 edition is a special initiative marking what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday on 21 April 2026. It celebrates her enduring belief in the power of young people to strengthen communities and shape the future.
Selected through a highly competitive process from thousands of applications, this year’s awardees represent impactful work across sectors including education and employability, environment, food and agriculture, health, and inclusion.
The awards honour young leaders whose initiatives are transforming communities and addressing some of the Commonwealth’s most pressing challenges. Over the coming months, recipients will take part in curated engagements, capacity-building opportunities, and global networking platforms aimed at amplifying their work and strengthening their impact.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, congratulated the four young leaders from Bangladesh recognised among the QECT 100.
“Their work reflects the shared Commonwealth values of inclusion and innovation and honours Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring commitment to empowering young people to shape a better future,” she said.