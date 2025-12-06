How this American family fell in love with Bangladesh

The Bangladesh–India football match began with immense excitement. In the 11th minute, Shekh Morsalin’s goal sent Bangladeshi supporters in the gallery into a frenzy. On television screens, a foreign family was seen cheering loudly for Bangladesh. All seven members of the family were dressed in the style of Bengal Tigers.

The parents and their five children stood out—some wearing red-and-green bandanas, others with the Bangladeshi flag painted on their faces. They appeared several more times on the television broadcast. Curiosity grew about their identity. Later, through Facebook, a page called “Jacob Bhaya” was found, which eventually revealed who they were.

This foreign couple are Jacob Berlin and Joya Berlin, citizens of the United States. However, Bangladesh has now become their true home. Jacob is a counselling psychologist and runs a counselling centre in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The couple has also built a business in Bangladesh named Action-Joy Enterprise Limited. They sell various products made by disadvantaged women in Faridpur to customers in the United States.

To get to know the family better, I visited Jacob’s counselling centre in Gulshan. Joya Berlin arrived first and Jacob joined the conversation shortly afterwards. Jacob wore a black panjabi and gabardine trousers, while Joya wore a salwar kameez. Their attire and fluent Bangla made it easy to forget that I was speaking with a foreign couple.