And the Emmy goes to Rubaiat Habib

In our country many students can’t quite coordinate between their passion and their profession. They don’t have the courage to pursue a career of their passion or simply don’t know how to proceed. How was it for you?

It is not an easy matter, actually. When I was doing my PhD, I would often question myself. I saw very few people choosing the path I had taken. I was always assailed by doubt. But I took the risk despite the uncertainty. I never let that sense of uncertainly disturb my work though. I focused on my work and let the doubts remain on one side.

Let me give an example. Writing a PhD thesis is no easy matter. It can be quite tedious. One lazy afternoon I jokingly told my supervisor, “How about writing my PhD thesis in the style of comics?” My supervisor agreed then and there. When I set to work, I found creating comics and writing a thesis completely different. But by then my supervisor was very into it. So with great gusto and enthusiasm, I happily filled a part of my thesis with comics, sketching and all sorts of things. And the best part is that I had to write less and do graphics and drawing more. This had a plus point. My committee members couldn’t really make many changes. But there was a huge risk involved in presenting my thesis paper in this manner. The university committee may not have accepted it. But I was fortunate and my innovative research format has inspired many in this field. Many who are not even in CSE, have read my thesis. This is the first computer science research paper in this format.