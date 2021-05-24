Asma Khatun: On the way to a new dream

Asma Khatun loves to dream. Chasing her dreams to turn them to turn them into reality is something she loves even more.

That is why when she saw her friend working as a labourer outside the country and earning a good living, Asma decided to go abroad as well. She made arrangements for her son to be taken care of when he was old enough and then left for Lebanon in 2008.

She realised that working abroad is not as glamorous as it sounds, once she reached there. She had to wait almost a month to get a job and finally managed work at a medical center. Her monthly income was USD 400, which covered her expenses and a small amount that she sent home for her son. One day her son would take her out of her misery – that was the dream that kept her going. She also saved something from that USD 400, in case of any emergency in the future.