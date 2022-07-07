Good Day

UNB
Dhaka
Bangladesh elected to UNESCO ICH committee for 4 years

Bangladesh has been elected to UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for four years,.

The country was elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the ICH for the 2022-2026 cycle, as reported by the cultural affairs ministry.

The elections for the Intergovernmental Committee took place during the 9th General Assembly of the 2003 Convention held at UNESCO headquarters in French capital Paris during 5-7 July.

Against the four seats falling vacant within the Asia-Pacific group, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand presented their candidature.

Apart from Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Malaysia have also been elected as members of the committee.

In 2020, the cultural affairs ministry decided to contest in this election. And, Bangladesh Embassy in Paris informed this to UNESCO authorities.

The Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention consists of 24 members that are elected in the General Assembly of the Convention according to the principles of equitable geographical representation and rotation. Members of the committee are elected for four years.

