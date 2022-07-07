Bangladesh elected to UNESCO ICH committee for 4 years

The elections for the Intergovernmental Committee took place during the 9th General Assembly of the 2003 Convention held at UNESCO headquarters in French capital Paris during 5-7 July.
Against the four seats falling vacant within the Asia-Pacific group, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand presented their candidature.
Apart from Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Malaysia have also been elected as members of the committee.
In 2020, the cultural affairs ministry decided to contest in this election. And, Bangladesh Embassy in Paris informed this to UNESCO authorities.
The Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention consists of 24 members that are elected in the General Assembly of the Convention according to the principles of equitable geographical representation and rotation. Members of the committee are elected for four years.