Bangladesh tops in UN Peacekeeping Mission

The United Nations (UN) has released a special video featuring flight lieutenants Nayma Haque and Tamanna-E-Lutfi who brought much pride for Bangladesh through serving in UN peacekeeping mission as helicopter pilots in the sub-Saharan country Congo.
Bangladesh has secured the top position among 118 countries in sending troops to the United Nations peacekeeping missions, UNB reports.

The Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate disclosed the information through a press release on Saturday.

Bangladesh regained the position by sending a 160-member Quick Reaction Force in Central African Republic on 17 July, it said.

A total of 6,731 Bangladeshis are now employed in different peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. Bangladesh is followed by Ethiopia with 6,662 peacekeepers.

In Indian subcontinent, India has been in fifth place with 5,353 peacekeepers and Pakistan in sixth position with 4,440 peacekeeping members in the UN missions.

