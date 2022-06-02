Bangladesh's Shehleena bestowed with 'Order of the British Empire'

Dr Shehlina Ahmed has decided to go on voluntary retirement from her job. All the things she should have done, but couldn’t do because of her job responsibilities, she will do now.

Just as her to-do list includes travelling, there’s spending time with family as well. She will start reading the books she couldn’t manage time to read until now. However, she says, despite quitting her job, she won’t stay away from work. She just will be working on her own terms.