Bangladesh's Zahin among 17 young leaders selected for SDGs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement
default-image

Bangladeshi youth Zahin Razeen has been selected as one of the 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), class of 2020, reports UNB.

Zahin is a deep-tech architect, said a media release.

The United Nations (UN) on Friday announced the names of the latest class of 17 Young Leaders who are driving action and galvanising others in support of the 2030 Agenda, said the foreign ministry.

Young Leaders for the SDGs is a flagship initiative of the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, which recognises the efforts of young people leading drives to combat the world's most pressing issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Adar Rahman among ‘30 Under 30’ young media professionals

Adar Rahman

Bangladesh tops in UN Peacekeeping Mission

The United Nations (UN) has released a special video featuring flight lieutenants Nayma Haque and Tamanna-E-Lutfi who brought much pride for Bangladesh through serving in UN peacekeeping mission as helicopter pilots in the sub-Saharan country Congo.

Bangladesh produces 86 per cent of the world's hilsas

Fishermen sort hilsas in Chattogram

BCC wins WSIS e-Employment 2020 award

BCC wins WSIS e-Employment 2020 award