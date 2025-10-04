Bangladeshi taxi driver wins Tk 663.4m lottery in Abu Dhabi
A Bangladeshi taxi driver won AED 20 million or approximately Tk 663.4 million in a lottery in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), local media reports.
Forty-four-year-old Harun Sarder Nur Nobi Sarder won the fortune in the Big Ticket draw Series 279, held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. His ticket number is 035350, which he purchased on 14 September, according to Dubai-based Gulf News.
“Ok, ok. I am in Sharjah from Bangladesh. I am a private taxi (driver). Ok, thank you,” the winner told show hosts Richard and Bouchra in an instant reaction.
“I am sharing this with 10 people,” he said.
As per the Gulf News, Harun Sarder Nur Nobi Sarder has been living in the UAE since 2009, and has called Abu Dhabi home for the past 15 years.
With his family in Bangladesh, he has been purchasing Big Ticket every month, never giving up on his dream of winning.
Even though he is still not sure what to do with the prize money, he is excited and will continue purchasing tickets and participating in the Big Ticket lottery.
"I encourage others to not give up on their dreams because with Big Ticket, no dream is ever too far," he was quoted as saying.