Farah Naz turns up in war and conflict

It was 2015. Farah Naz Hossain was then working for Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders at Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and northern Kunduz city.

She had returned after finishing her work at MSF Hospital in Kunduz on 2 October. At midnight, she got a sudden call from her superior official. She learnt that gunfight was going on in front of the hospital. 40 people were crammed inside a single room.

The hospital in Kunduz was demolished in air attack. Later, she got news that 42 people including 28 patients and 14 of her colleagues have died there. That unsettling memory is still etched on her mind.

She remarked, “I was hurting a lot after learning the news. One of my colleagues who had stayed in Kunduz to meet the family, died. Many of the patients I had treated, also died. A surgeon, who had been doing emergency operations, lost one of his legs to bomb explosion.”

Farah Naz had never imagined that a hospital, a place of safety and peace would ever be attacked. That 92-bed hospital named Kunduz Trauma Centre was razed to ground in just one night.