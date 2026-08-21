From poverty to prosperity: How 14 bay leaf saplings completely changed Golzar’s life

He had to put aside his books and notebooks and start working at other people’s homes when he was only in fourth grade. His adolescence and early youth were spent labouring on other people's land. However, the story after is quite different, one of inspiration and showing others a path to change their lives.

Now in his sixties, Golzar Hossain from Kaunia, Rangpur, who once struggled to survive as a day labourer, is helping others to change their destiny.

It all started with just 14 bay leaf (tejpata) saplings. Those very saplings have gradually spread across hundreds of hectares of land belonging to thousands of farmers in the upazila. Through Golzar’s hands, bay leaves have become a symbol of financial solvency for over a hundred families in Kaunia.