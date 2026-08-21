From poverty to prosperity: How 14 bay leaf saplings completely changed Golzar’s life
He had to put aside his books and notebooks and start working at other people’s homes when he was only in fourth grade. His adolescence and early youth were spent labouring on other people's land. However, the story after is quite different, one of inspiration and showing others a path to change their lives.
Now in his sixties, Golzar Hossain from Kaunia, Rangpur, who once struggled to survive as a day labourer, is helping others to change their destiny.
It all started with just 14 bay leaf (tejpata) saplings. Those very saplings have gradually spread across hundreds of hectares of land belonging to thousands of farmers in the upazila. Through Golzar’s hands, bay leaves have become a symbol of financial solvency for over a hundred families in Kaunia.
According to the upazila agriculture department, the number of bay leaf farmers in Kaunia upazila has exceeded 1,000. Bay leaves are now cultivated on 883 hectares of land across six unions of the upazila.
The fragrance of Kaunia's bay leaves has now spread far and wide. Wholesale traders come here from various areas of the country and through them, this herbal spice is spreading nationwide.
Bay leaf trees can now be seen along roadsides, pond banks, in courtyards, on the ridges of agricultural lands and field boundaries in Bajemazkur village, about seven kilometres south of Kaunia upazila headquarters. This is also where Golzar Hossain's home is located. Farmers are also growing ginger, turmeric and various other vegetables alongside the trees.
The villagers said that Golzar regularly advises farmers on how to protect bay leaf saplings and trees from diseases.
Bajemazkur village falls under Tepa Madhupur union in Kaunia upazila. Hanif Ali, a member of this union parishad, told Prothom Alo that as days go by, the cultivation of bay leaves is increasing in the area. As many as 90 per cent of the people in Bajemazkur village have become involved in bay leaf cultivation.
Rashedul Islam, chairman of the Tepa Madhupur Union Parishad (UP), said that some people started cultivating spices, including bay leaves, only after looking at Golzar Hossain. Spice cultivation is the livelihood source for the majority of people in his union now.
Overcoming a nightmarish childhood to achieve success
Golzar Hossain, the eldest among two sisters and four brothers, was born in 1963. He lost his father at the age of eight. After reaching the fourth grade, he was forced to take up the job of tending to cattle and goats at someone else's house. Following that, his identity was sometimes that of a day labourer and sometimes that of an agricultural worker.
On top of it, his mother's death at the age of 22 came as a major blow in his life. He could not figure out what to do at that time. He consulted various people. Some even suggested business. One person said that almost everyone in the village cultivates paddy and vegetables, so you could try cultivating spices. You might even make a profit!
Under family pressure during that period of mental instability, Golzar Hossain also got married.
A few months after his marriage, he went from Kaunia to Bogura for some work. While returning, he bought 14 bay leaf saplings. Out of curiosity, he planted those saplings in his courtyard.
Two years later, by selling bay leaves, Golzar earned Tk5,000.
From this money, using Tk4,000, he leased 80 decimals of land and planted 100 bay leaf saplings. In the spaces between the trees, he planted ginger and turmeric. His wife, son and daughters also lent a hand in Golzar's work.
As his cultivated land expanded, so did his income. Gradually, his family’s financial condition also improved.
From a day labourer, Golzar Hossain became a successful farmer. Now, Golzar is cultivating spices on two acres of land. Excluding expenses, his annual income is Tk400,000.
With the profit money, he bought land and built a house, decorating the rooms with expensive wooden furniture. He planted various trees like mango, jackfruit, betel nut all around that house and even excavated a pond for fish farming. He has two dairy cows and six goats. After educating his two daughters up to the higher secondary level, he married them off and his son is working at a private institution.
Golzar Hossain said that he worked as a day labourer bearing the sun, storms and rain, yet still could not manage three square meals for his wife and children. Bay leaf cultivation changed his days.
During a casual conversation, he further mentioned that he is working to advise and make other villagers self-reliant through bay leaf cultivation as well. Because of this, the villagers respect him.
Others are following in Golzar's footsteps
Farmers in Kaunia had no interest in cultivating any crops other than paddy. But seeing Golzar, many started cultivating bay leaves. Bay leaf cultivation has now spread across all six unions. Golzar Hossain also travels from village to village advising farmers on spice cultivation.
Under his guidance, many farmers have seen the face of success. So, 63-year-old Golzar Hossain is often regarded as a ‘guru’ by the people of the area.
Moslem Uddin, a farmer from Tepa Madhupur, a village adjacent to Bajemazkur, started cultivating bay leaves on 33 decimals of land in 2010. Achieving success within two years, he regularly cultivates bay leaves along with ginger and turmeric.
With the money earned from selling this spice over 16 years, he has bought land, built a tin-shed house, and even purchased a motorcycle.
Zohra Khatun's house is located right behind the Tepa Madhupur Union Parishad. Her husband Ziaul Haque is ill. Previously, Zohra used to work in other people's bay leaf gardens. She had planted a good number of bay leaf saplings on the 21 decimals of land and courtyard in front of her house.
Now, she meets her household expenses with the income from selling bay leaves and raising a dairy cow. With the money from selling bay leaves, she has bought four decimals of land so far.
"There is no loss in bay leaves, and there is hardly any cost," she said.
Mokleshar Rahman, Samsher Ali, Lebu Mia, Asaduzzaman, Abdul Jabbar from Tepa Madhupur village, Abu Bakkar from Sodra Taluk village and Mobarak Hossain from Araji Kanua village expressed similar experiences regarding bay leaf cultivation.
According to their calculations, previously, selling paddy from one acre of land yielded an annual profit of only Tk30,000 to 40,000. By cultivating bay leaves and ginger-turmeric on the same land, they have earned about Tk 200,000. Cultivating bay leaves per acre of land costs Tk12,000 to 14,000.
Kaunia Upazila Agriculture Officer Tania Akhter stated that due to higher profits, people are even cultivating bay leaves on paddy lands. The agriculture department regularly provides advice to increase bay leaf cultivation.
Demand for Kaunia's bay leaves is increasing
Bay leaf saplings are planted from July to October. These trees can be planted beside ponds, along roadsides, on the ridges of lands, and in courtyards. One hundred and fifty saplings can be planted on one acre of land. Bay leaves are harvested from them in two years.
Kaunia Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Riazul Haque stated that at least Tk150,000 worth of bay leaves are sold annually from one acre of land. Production costs are no more than Tk12,000–14,000 per acre. Companion crops such as ginger, turmeric, radish, spinach, long beans, cabbage, and red amaranth can be cultivated on the same land, generating an additional Tk30,000–35,000 in income.
Leaves can be harvested from a single tree for up to 100 years.
As time goes on, the demand for Kaunia's bay leaves is also increasing in the market. Bay leaves are sold year-round. In the local market, dry bay leaves are currently selling at Tk100 per kilogram.
Sirajul Islam, a bay leaf trader in Kaunia upazila, said that due to good quality, major companies from the country also purchase bay leaves from Kaunia. Business has also expanded in the area centering around bay leaves.