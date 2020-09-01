Five Bangladeshi teens win HK-based global youth campaign

Initially, Ramisha informed her friends in Bangladesh about the competition. Anyone between the age of 15 and 23 from any country could participate in the contest.

They talked among themselves and applied for the competition in June. In the first phase of the campaign, they submitted a business project proposal called ‘ReLeaf’. The main objective of the project is to use information technology to popularise urban gardening.

They came up with a plan to connect the nurseries of different areas of Dhaka through an online service so that the customers could order plants from home. Also, pots, fertiliser, soil and other planting materials would be available at the platform. Gardeners can be found online to receive home services too.