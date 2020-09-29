In historic first, Bangladesh court delivers verdict without naming victim

In a first for Bangladesh, Magura chief judicial magistrate Mohammad Ziaur Rahman gave a fictitious name, Kalpa, to a college student seeking justice and announced the verdict on Monday without mentioning her real name, reports news agency UNB.

This is the first time in the history of the country’s judicial system that a verdict has been announced using a pseudonym of the plaintiff. Lawyers hailed the verdict as historic.

Convict Jubayer Hossain has been sentenced to two years imprisonment and fined Tk 100,000.