Kapasia now global model for zero maternal mortality

According to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the maternal mortality rate must be brought below 70 by the year 2030. The two major causes of maternal deaths are excessive bleeding during childbirth and eclampsia, though such deaths can be prevented by ensuring a minimum four checkups before childbirth, delivery of the child by a skilled attendant or midwife, and proper ante-natal care. Basically these factors have been included in the model to free Kapasia of maternal mortality.

37 info inputs for ‘Gorbobotir Aina’

The programme is running in 11 unions of the upazila. The expectant mothers have to answer 37 questions to fill up a form. The health workers at a union level then enter this information into the database with the help of the ‘Gorbobotir Aina’ software. Each pregnant woman is given an ID number. After her last menstruation date is recorded, the software comes up with dates for four visits, in the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth month respectively, of her pregnancy.

Three days before the scheduled visit, a reminder is sent by SMS to the expectant mother’s mobile phone. The message includes the mobile number of the concerned union health worker. The health worker can be consulted on any matter. On the morning of the visit, a voice call is sent by mobile phone, reminding the expectant mother of the visit. The voice is of MP Simeen Hossain.

Nasrin Akhter is a resident of the village Kuridayi in Singhasri union of Kapasia. She gave birth to her second child on the last week of March. During her pregnancy, she paid four visits to the local health complex for checkups. She even had some extra tests done at the upazila health complex for free.

Nasrin Akhter’s husband Sadiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “They gave us a book when we went to the health centre after she was pregnant. It listed the dates of the scheduled visits for checkups. The union health worker is in regular contact. They provided ultrasonography and other tests for free.”

‘Gorbobotir Goina’ health manual

Every expectant mother of the upazila is given a manual called ‘Gorbobotir Goina’, with easily understandable information and illustrations on prenatal and antenatal care. The manual contains health related information recorded during the four visits, prescriptions and such.

Fatema Khatun of the village Haridari in Singhasri union is pregnant. She is 41 years old and is identified as a risk case. Her husband Shamsuddin told Prothom Alo, “I have taken her to the health centre thrice. They carried out several tests, but did not charge us. We are poor people and happy to get this service.”

A full physical checkup and tests of an expectant mother at the upazila health complex costs Tk 540, but this is done for free. Upazila family planning officer Abdur Rahim said, 198 midwives, 18 from each union, have been trained. A union-based list of voluntary blood donors had also been entered into the software. A Syeda Zohra Tajuddin Mother and Child Health Corner has been set up at the upazila health complex to give special attention to expectant mothers.