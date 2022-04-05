Khulna’s Sumaiya Moslem tops MBBS admission test

Khulna’s Sumaiya Moslem has topped in the MBBS admission tests. Sumaiya, who resides in the Dumuria upazila in Khulna, obtained 92.50 marks out of a possible 100 in the exam. In total, she has gotten 292.50 marks out of 300.

The result of the 2021-22 MBBS 1st year admission test was published on Tuesday. Sumaiya sat in the exam at the Khulna Medical College.