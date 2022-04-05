Good Day

Khulna’s Sumaiya Moslem tops MBBS admission test

Khulna’s Sumaiya Moslem has topped in the MBBS admission tests. Sumaiya, who resides in the Dumuria upazila in Khulna, obtained 92.50 marks out of a possible 100 in the exam. In total, she has gotten 292.50 marks out of 300.

The result of the 2021-22 MBBS 1st year admission test was published on Tuesday. Sumaiya sat in the exam at the Khulna Medical College.

Sumaiya had passed her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination from Dumuria Government Girl’s School and passed her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam from Khulna’s Government Majid Memorial (MM) College.

Her father, Moslem Uddin Sardar, is an associate professor in the management department of Dumuria College.

In her reaction to the result, Sumaiya Moslem said she is thankful to the almighty for her success. Her parents have made a lot of sacrifices for her. She is happy to put a smile on their faces.

Sumaiya didn’t have any interest in pursuing medical study. But her mother inspired her to take preparation for the medical entrance exam. Sumaiya said she never even imagined that she would top in the entire country.

Her father Moslem Uddin said that Sumaiya’s mother deserves a lot of credit for Sumaiya’s success. He also said that Sumaiya has fulfilled his and her mother’s dreams.

Moslem Uddin further said that Sumaiya stood first in her upazila in the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination and in the Junior School Certificate (JSC) exam. She also obtained Golden GPA-5 in her SSC and HSC exams.

This year 79,339 students have passed in the medical entrance exam. The passing rate is 55.13 per cent. According to the result, 1,885 male and 2,345 female students can get admission into government medical colleges this year.

