Badsha Mia: 20 years of tree planting for ‘A Handful of Oxygen’

Shanerhat Bazar, a large market in a remote village, required some searching to find a man named Badsha Mia. After asking around from shop to shop, a shopkeeper named Monirul recognised him and asked in return to be sure, “Are you looking for Badsha, the friend of trees?”

Upon getting an affirmative reply, Monirul pointed to a mango tree in the mosque yard of the market and said it was planted by Badsha Mia. Describing how Badsha treats his planted trees like his own children, Monirul said he had seen how lovingly Badsha nurtured that mango tree. Whenever he comes to the market, he touches the tree affectionately.

Badsha Mia lives in Mesta village under Shanerhat union, about 15 kilometres from Pirganj upazila headquarters in Rangpur. Locals affectionately call him “Tree Friend Badsha.” Though he works as a day labourer, his passion lies in planting trees. For the past 20 years, he has been planting saplings with his own money along roadsides, in markets and village squares, near Eidgahs, mosques, and school grounds. People in the area now enjoy the fruits of the trees he planted, while travellers find comfort and shade beneath them.

Mesta village resident and union parishad member Mofazzal Hossain said many in the area used to mock Badsha, calling him “mad.” He added that Badsha never stopped despite the taunts, always explaining the benefits of planting trees. Now, everyone is reaping the rewards of what they once called his madness.