Bangladesh sets Guinness World Record in parachute jump
Bangladesh has set a Guinness World Record for simultaneously flying the most national flags—54—during a special parachute jump operation.
The Guinness authorities have confirmed the record, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.
According to the Guinness World Records website, the record, titled “Most Flags Flown Simultaneously While Skydiving (Parachute Jump),” was achieved by Team Bangladesh.
An ISPR press release said, “In the month of victory, Bangladesh has earned a unique international honour. The Guinness World Records authorities have officially confirmed that on 16 December 2025, on the occasion of Victory Day, a special parachute jump operation in Dhaka set the world record for flying the most national flags simultaneously—54.”
The press release added that Bangladesh’s brave and skilled armed forces skydivers took part in this exceptional operation, soaring into the sky with 54 red-and-green flags.
The event also included trained paratroopers such as BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury. The entire initiative was planned and executed by the Ministry of Defence.
The website further notes that the team pursued this record to unite the nation through a historic achievement and to demonstrate national solidarity. The initiative was taken to make Bangladesh’s 54th Victory Day memorable.
Reacting to the record confirmation, ISPR said this achievement is not just a world record; it is a shining example of Bangladesh’s confidence, discipline, and professionalism of the armed forces.
This proud red-and-green moment will be etched in history and inspire future generations.