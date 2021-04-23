Masks sales used to buy meals for the needy

Members of the organisation have said that the canteen is being run on funds generated by the sale of masks. This increases people's awareness regarding the health and hygiene rules on one hand, and also helps in providing food to the needy. Meals, including sehri and iftar, are provided to the poor.

Over the past 10 days, meals have been distributed in areas near the Jagannath University campus – Old Dhaka’s Bahadur Shah Park, Lakshmi Bazar, Banglabazar, Patuatuli and Sadarghat. Every day meals are provided to around 50 to 70 persons.

President of the Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Union, KM Muttaki, said, “Our initiative is not any assistance to the deprived and the working people, it is our solidarity with them. The poor people and the workers are suffering due to an unplanned lockdown and administrative repression.”