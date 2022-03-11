Meta recognises Zerin and her 6 Yards Story

Zerin Tasnim Khan narrates the story of creating '6 Yards Story' in the video.

It started in 2014. Zerin was a student of Brac University’s architcture department then. She invited some of her friends to visit her Sirajganj home. Numerous weavers locally known as 'tanti' made saris there. Her friends wanted to visit the weavers’s homes and she took them there. All of them bought severel cotton saris directly from the weavers. Zerin’s friends, amazed at such pretty sarees being sold for such low prices, suggested an initiative to sell these saris in Dhaka.

‘Then I created a Facebook page. As the length of a sari is usually six yards, I named my startup ‘6 Yards Story’. I used to post photos of my friends wearing the saris on Facebook. Later I started getting good response.’ That’s how Zerin Tasnim Khan recounted the story of starting 6 Yards Story to Prothom Alo.

However, one needs some accessories to go along with a sari. Zerin had some antique jewellery in her own collection. He models would wear these at the photoshoots. Zerin said, after a while she noticed that her clients were asking about jewellery and wanted to buy them. They were even more interested in the jewellery than the saris. Then I started making jewellery then she said.

The demand for jewellery at 6 Yards Story has been increasing steadily over the last eight years. Zerin’s business is entirely online based. She does not have a store yet. She herself designs all the saris and the jewellery. At present eight skilled craftsmen are working with her. Jewellery made of bronze, silver and gold are available at 6 Yards Story. Recently diamond ornaments have been also added to the list.

When asked, how was she noticed by Meta, Zerin replied, “I don’t know. I was contacted by Meta. They informed me that selected women entrepreneurs were to be featured on women’s day and I was nominated from Bangladesh”.