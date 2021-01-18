Munzereen studies English and teaches English too

Only two of Munzereen Shahid’s friends at Oxford know that she’s become so famous teaching English online. Munzereen said, “I still feel shy to tell people that I teach English online. Sometimes I cannot believe that thousands of people watch my videos.”

And every day countless people learn English from her online. The videos of the 10 Minute School teacher Munzereen are quite familiar to regular social media users. Munzereen is not typical ill-tempered teacher in thick framed glasses. She is ever-smiling and her easy and natural teaching style is quite popular among her viewers.

Munzereen has completed her Honours and Masters in English from Dhaka University. She is doing her post-graduation in Applied Linguistics and Second Language Acquisition at Oxford University in the England. The results of her Masters examination were published before her departure for Oxford – she got a first class first.

We talked to Munzereen on WhatsApp. She said that it had not been long since she discovered herself as a teacher. However, from the very beginning of her university life she worked at 10 Minute School. At first, she used to write blogs there. Later she was in charge of the social media and human resources department. But she never conducted classes there.

She said, “Many people at Ten Minute School used to say, you can take classes too. But I was shy to come in front of the camera. I could not imagine standing in front of the camera and teaching English. I have never done tuition professionally.”