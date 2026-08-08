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P. Paramita’s debut novel ‘Appetite’ launched in New York

Tofazzal Liton
New York
Author P. Paramita holding a copy of her novel Appetite at the publication event. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.Prothom Alo

Author P. Paramita celebrated the launch of her debut novel, Appetite, on Thursday evening at the Strand Bookstore in Manhattan, New York, USA.

To mark the publication event, the meeting room of the Strand Bookstore was abuzz with an intimate conversation between P. Paramita and author Haley Jakobson. In the packed auditorium, every word was repeatedly met with warm laughter and applause.

Author P. Paramita (left) speaking at the publication event for her novel Appetite. Beside her is author Haley Jakobson. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.
Prothom Alo

Following a Q&A session at the event, P. Paramita signed the book copies for the readers. Within a short time, all copies of Appetite available at the bookstore were sold out.

Excited attendees holding copies of the novel Appetite at the publication event. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.
Prothom Alo

P. Paramita’s novel has been published by The Dial Press (Penguin Random House). The novel's main character, Zarina, is a Bangladeshi immigrant. She is a restaurant chef and a devoted fan of wrestling. Zarina's dream is to popularize Bangladeshi cuisine in the United States under its own name.

A T-shirt featuring a portrait of author P. Paramita and the cover of her novel Appetite.
Prothom Alo

Writers, publishers and enthusiastic readers from New York and New Haven attended the publication event.

Author P. Paramita talking with readers at the publication event. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.
Prothom Alo

Writers, publishers and enthusiastic readers from New York and New Haven attended the publication event.

Author P. Paramita was born in Dhaka. A former student of Sunbeams School, Paramita earned her MFA in Creative Writing from Columbia University in New York.

A group of writers, publishers and readers who attended the publication event for the novel Appetite. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.
Prothom Alo
An attendee glancing through the novel Appetite right at the publication event. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.
Prothom Alo
A section of the writers, publishers, and readers in attendance at the publication event for author P. Paramita’s novel Appetite. New York, USA, 6 August 2026.
Prothom Alo
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