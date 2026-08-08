P. Paramita’s debut novel ‘Appetite’ launched in New York
Author P. Paramita celebrated the launch of her debut novel, Appetite, on Thursday evening at the Strand Bookstore in Manhattan, New York, USA.
To mark the publication event, the meeting room of the Strand Bookstore was abuzz with an intimate conversation between P. Paramita and author Haley Jakobson. In the packed auditorium, every word was repeatedly met with warm laughter and applause.
Following a Q&A session at the event, P. Paramita signed the book copies for the readers. Within a short time, all copies of Appetite available at the bookstore were sold out.
P. Paramita’s novel has been published by The Dial Press (Penguin Random House). The novel's main character, Zarina, is a Bangladeshi immigrant. She is a restaurant chef and a devoted fan of wrestling. Zarina's dream is to popularize Bangladeshi cuisine in the United States under its own name.
Writers, publishers and enthusiastic readers from New York and New Haven attended the publication event.
Writers, publishers and enthusiastic readers from New York and New Haven attended the publication event.
Author P. Paramita was born in Dhaka. A former student of Sunbeams School, Paramita earned her MFA in Creative Writing from Columbia University in New York.