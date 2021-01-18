Sadika’s sarees are a success

“Initially, online sales were very low,” said Sadika, “But now I get huge response online. At present, my products have reached all the districts except three or four across the country. Those who buy once, show interest in buying again. Besides, they encourage new buyers to buy. After receiving a product, when the buyer shares it on Facebook page, our saris and punjabis catch everyone's attention. It really feels good. The joy is indescribable.”

SadikaTasnim did not get support of her family at the beginning. Many did not approve of her, as a girl, getting involves in the clothing business. But now she gets a lot of support. Two groups on Facebook – WEA and DSB -- have paved her way as an entrepreneur. She said, “I have learned a lot from these groups. Many things can be learned easily in these groups.”

SadikaTasnim was saying, “The first problems we face in becoming entrepreneurs are obtaining the raw materials and finance. In my opinion, the first thing needed to be an entrepreneur is an indomitable willpower. Many obstacles can be easily be overcome by willpower. What I would say for new entrepreneurs is not to think about making quick profits. To be a successful entrepreneur, you must keep trying. You need to acquire sufficient knowledge about the subject. And there must be business integrity. Then success will follow easily.”

This feature appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashish Basu