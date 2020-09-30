Tahmeed Ahmed first Bangladeshi to become icddr,b executive director

The international board of trustees of icddr,b, formerly known as the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh, has appointed Tahmeed Ahmed as its new executive director, reports UNB.
He is the first Bangladeshi in the organisation's 60-year history to assume the position.
Ahmed will take up his new assignment on 1 February 2021, succeeding John Clemens, who has been serving as executive director from 2013, said a press release on Wednesday.
Speaking after his appointment, Tahmeed Ahmed pledged to make research on COVID-19 a key priority.
"It's an honour to be the first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b," he said.