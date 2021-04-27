Taking poor patients to hospital for free

Day labourer Md Belal accompanied by wife Rosy was returning home after 10 days at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Between the two of them, they had only Tk 50, but it costs Tk 300 to go home by auto-rickshaw and Tk 200 by rickshaw. They sat in despair, wondering what to do.

Then suddenly Sirajul Islam, an auto-rickshaw driver called out to them. He asked them where they want to go and then introduced them to another auto-rickshaw driver, Nur Islam who would take them home for free. Belal and his wife were a bit hesitant at first but then climbed into the auto-rickshaw. Nur Islam took them home safely, not charging them a single taka.

There are three auto-rickshaws in the port city that every day carry 8 to 10 patients for no charge at all, taking them to hospital or back home. A company, Imam Motors, in Halishahar of Chattogram city, started this service from 18 April. The auto-rickshaws wait outside Chattogram Medical College Hospital, General Hospital and Ma O Shishu Hospital.