Bangladeshi astrophysicist Tonima Tasnim’s work could change the world, says US magazine
American science magazine Scientific American has featured a special report on 28 young scientists whose research could change the world in the future. Bangladeshi astrophysicist Tonima Tasnim has secured a place in the July/August issue titled "The Future of Science." Md Saifullah recounts the journey, dreams, and success story of this scientist who researches supermassive black holes.
For Tonima Tasnim, rolling blackouts were the best time to look up at the stars.
Growing up in Dhaka’s Badda, she recalls, “Back then there weren’t many high-rise buildings. The city looked very bright at night, but when the power went out and everything around us turned dark, the sky became much clearer.”
“Sometimes I would spot sky lanterns. We would meet our neighbours too.”
Gazing at the night sky and listening to her mother’s stories about planets and stars inspired Tonima to dream of becoming an astronaut. Although that dream has yet to come true, she has at least managed to come close.
Now a researcher at Wayne State University in the United States, she studies supermassive black holes. Her research focuses on how these mysterious objects consume the matter around them and how they influence the galaxies they inhabit.
In 2020, Tonima was featured in the American science magazine Science News list of "SN 10: Scientists to Watch.". Her work has been recognized as one of the most popular and highly downloaded research papers in The Astrophysical Journal’s 'Year in Review'. According to the popular science magazine Scientific American, Tonima is one of the most promising scientists of the future.
Published recently, the July/August issue of Scientific American features a cover story titled “The Future of Science.” It spotlights 28 early-career scientists whom the magazine says “could change the world through their work.” Tonima Tasnim is one of them.
The Bangladeshi astrophysicist studied at prestigious institutions including the University of Cambridge, Haverford College and Yale University. She earned her PhD under Claudia Megan Urry, president of the American Astronomical Society and chair of Yale’s Department of Physics. She has also completed internships at leading research organisations such as NASA and CERN, reflecting years of dedicated preparation for a career in astronomy.
Tonima now teaches and conducts research at Wayne State University. Asked whether she enjoys teaching or research more, she replied, “Both. At my university, I have to divide my time equally between the two. I prefer the kind of work that offers opportunities for interaction with people, whether it is teaching or research.”
She also tries to contribute to Bangladesh whenever possible. The first PhD student she supervised is Bangladeshi. In addition, she has long worked with students from Bangladesh through the international organisation Wi-STEM (Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
Tonima once studied at Manarat International School in Dhaka. As a book-lover, she devoured everything from Nonte Fonte and Chacha Chaudhary comics to Alpin, the satirical supplement of Prothom Alo, as well as books by Sukumar Ray, Satyajit Ray, and Humayun Ahmed. 'Harry Potter’, 'Lord of the Rings', nothing was missed.
"Be it at my home or at a relative’s house or even when going out for a meal, if I found an interesting book, I would read it. Even now, I always read something before going to bed."
Alongside her passion for books, she also learned painting and singing. Perhaps because she practiced all these creative pursuits, the entire universe fit into her world of imagination even at a very young age.
But does the dream of becoming an astronaut still remain?
She laughed and said, "I haven't given up the hope yet."