‘Sister Rose’ known for humanitarian service, wants Bangladesh’s citizenship as final wish

In 1964, at just 25 years of age, Jillian Margaret Rose left her native England and travelled to what is now Bangladesh. As a nurse, she worked tirelessly across different parts of the country, delivering medical care wherever it was needed.

Although she returned to England for brief periods, she always came back to Bangladesh. Eventually, she settled in the remote village of Bollovepur in Mujibnagar upazila, Meherpur.

Since 1996, she has lived there continuously, dedicating nearly 30 years to serving the local community.