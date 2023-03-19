Best school in the country with humble beginnings

There was a wedding celebration at a remote village under Haripur Upazila of Tahkurgaon. A group of children were busy chatting among themselves. Suddenly one of the kids started praising their school.

Riazul Islam, a teacher who had gone to attend the wedding from Dhaka, overhead them. The child was saying, “There are no school in the country like our school. Ours is the best school in the country.”

The teacher was startled to know that the primary school of this poverty-stricken remote village was the best in country, while there are so many other schools in the country. Finding the address, he visited the school and noticed the difference instantly.