Anwar Hossain's bicycle wheels still turn at 92

Anwar Hossain was born on 5 July 1932, according to the elderly allowance record from the local social welfare office. His national ID also confirms the same date.

That makes him 92 years and 10 months old. His body shows signs of aging—he can no longer stand up straight—but he’s still as active and energetic as ever.

Anwar Hossain, now over 92, lives in Dhulauri village, Sherkol union, Singra upazila of Natore district. His family says that while he occasionally eats rice or bread offered by neighbours, he mostly survives on gur and moori (jaggery and puffed rice).

He has four daughters and a son. His youngest son, Liton Hossain, works as a van driver in the village while Liton's wife and children live in Dhaka and work in the garment industry. Liton says his father refuses help and insists on doing everything himself. To avoid the hassle of cooking, he eats gur-moori. He still rides his bicycle for even short trips and even for long distances.

Two of his daughters are married in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat. Despite his age, Anwar Hossain still rides his bicycle to visit them once or twice a year. He also regularly cycles to visit his brother who lives in Bogura. Just a few days ago, he rode to his daughter’s home by bicycle.