Anwar Hossain's bicycle wheels still turn at 92
Anwar Hossain was born on 5 July 1932, according to the elderly allowance record from the local social welfare office. His national ID also confirms the same date.
That makes him 92 years and 10 months old. His body shows signs of aging—he can no longer stand up straight—but he’s still as active and energetic as ever.
Anwar Hossain, now over 92, lives in Dhulauri village, Sherkol union, Singra upazila of Natore district. His family says that while he occasionally eats rice or bread offered by neighbours, he mostly survives on gur and moori (jaggery and puffed rice).
He has four daughters and a son. His youngest son, Liton Hossain, works as a van driver in the village while Liton's wife and children live in Dhaka and work in the garment industry. Liton says his father refuses help and insists on doing everything himself. To avoid the hassle of cooking, he eats gur-moori. He still rides his bicycle for even short trips and even for long distances.
Two of his daughters are married in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat. Despite his age, Anwar Hossain still rides his bicycle to visit them once or twice a year. He also regularly cycles to visit his brother who lives in Bogura. Just a few days ago, he rode to his daughter’s home by bicycle.
His eldest daughter, Lopa Begum, says that her father could easily travel by bus or train to Panchbibi, but he chooses not to. Even if just once a year, he insists on making the journey by bicycle.
A visit to Anwar Hossain’s home on 18 April morning and then on the afternoon of 5 May, found his tin-roofed house neat and clean. His bicycle repair tools were carefully placed in the corner. Next to them was a large old radio from the days of Pakistan. Anwar was born in Karachi, Pakistan.
He said, “My father worked for the East Pakistan Railway. His brothers had good government jobs, but I couldn’t pursue an education. I learned a little English from my father at home, and that helped me get a job driving a truck for the Navy. A few years after the India-Pakistan partition, our family permanently moved to East Pakistan and settled in Bogura. I first married my cousin in Lalor, Singra. We had two daughters—Lopa and Lipon. My first wife passed away during the Pakistan period.”
Two years after Bangladesh’s independence, Anwar married again and settled in Dhulauri village, where he has lived ever since. His second wife also passed away years ago. Anwar spent his working life driving buses and trucks.