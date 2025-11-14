National security adviser set to visit Delhi

The interim government’s National Security Adviser, Khalilur Rahman, will travel to Delhi on 19 November 19 to attend a conference of National Security Advisers from the Indo-Pacific region.

The Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) conference, involving five countries from the Indian Ocean region, will be held in Delhi on 20 November.

Khalilur Rahman is visiting Delhi for two days at the invitation of India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.

In the second half of October, Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman to participate in the conference. This year, India is hosting the seventh meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) for National Security Advisers.

A government source, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, confirmed Khalilur Rahman’s Delhi visit last Tuesday.