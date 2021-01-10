Bangladesh plans vaccinating 2.5m people a month

The government is planning to vaccinate around 2.5 million (25 lakhs) persons, including healthcare professionals, freedom fighters and people aged 80 and above, in the first month of the vaccination programme.

Around 15 million (1.5 crore) persons will be vaccinated in the first six months of the programme, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS has already submitted the final draft of vaccine distribution to the health ministry for approval. The government is mulling over a plan to vaccinate 80 per cent of the people.

At first, 3 per cent (15 million) of the people will get doses. Then vaccination will gradually be given to 7 per cent, 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 40 per cent of the people in phases.