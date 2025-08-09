Govt rejects ex-official Abdus Sattar's allegations against advisers
The government has taken note of recent newspaper reports in which former government official ABM Abdus Sattar made unsubstantiated allegations against unnamed advisers.
“We strongly reject these allegations. Making broad claims without presenting evidence or identifying individuals is both irresponsible and detrimental to public trust,” reads a statement of the Cabinet Division issued here today.
“Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability. If Mr Abdus Sattar possesses credible evidence of misconduct, we urge him to submit it promptly to the appropriate legal and investigative authorities,” it said.
“Until such evidence is presented, we remind all stakeholders that public discourse should be grounded in facts, not speculation,” reads the statement.