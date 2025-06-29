NBR jobs under essential services, strict measures if protesters don’t return to work: Govt
The interim government has decided to declare all categories of jobs under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as essential services amid the demonstrations by its officials and employees.
At the same time, the government has called upon the protesting officers and employees of the NBR to return to work, stating that if they do not, the government will be compelled to take strict measures to protect the public and the economy.
This announcement was made in a government statement today, Sunday.
The statement said that in the national interest of keeping critical import-export and foreign trade operations ongoing, the government has decided to declare all categories of jobs under all customs houses, ICDs, bond commissionerates, and customs stations within the NBR as essential services.
The government expressed hope that the officers and employees will immediately return to work and refrain from illegal and anti-national activities. Otherwise, the government will be compelled to act firmly to safeguard the people and the economy.
The statement further noted that the greatest limitation in conducting development-oriented activities within Bangladesh’s budget management is the weak revenue collection system. The country’s revenue collection is much lower compared to the needs of the state. The main reason for this is various weaknesses, irregularities, and corruption in revenue collection management. Accordingly, based on consultation with all stakeholders, the interim government has decided to restructure the NBR.
The statement said the government has observed with deep concern that some officers and employees have, for two months, unjustly and unethically disrupted the country’s business, trade, import-export, and revenue collection activities under the guise of a movement, causing extreme public suffering. This is completely unacceptable.
The statement added that, in addition to opposing reforms, the protesters have severely hampered revenue collection activities during the last two months of the fiscal year. This so-called movement is deliberate and conspiratorial, and it goes against national interest and citizens’ rights.
The government has made clear announcements that it is willing to consider the demands of NBR officers and employees and has called for dialogue, but they have disregarded this. Instead of seeking an acceptable solution through dialogue, they have continued to harm the country’s economy through their rigid stance under the guise of a movement.
Overall NBR activities including import-export operations have come to a standstill due to the complete shutdown programme by the officers and employees.
Since Saturday, revenue activities have been suspended at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka, Chattogram seaport, Benapole and Sonamasjid land ports, Dhaka Customs House, and all customs houses and customs stations across the country as a result of the programme called by the NBR Reform Unity Council.
All types of customs clearance for import and export have been halted.