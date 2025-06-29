NBR jobs under essential services, strict measures if protesters don’t return to work: Govt

The interim government has decided to declare all categories of jobs under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as essential services amid the demonstrations by its officials and employees.

At the same time, the government has called upon the protesting officers and employees of the NBR to return to work, stating that if they do not, the government will be compelled to take strict measures to protect the public and the economy.

This announcement was made in a government statement today, Sunday.

The statement said that in the national interest of keeping critical import-export and foreign trade operations ongoing, the government has decided to declare all categories of jobs under all customs houses, ICDs, bond commissionerates, and customs stations within the NBR as essential services.

The government expressed hope that the officers and employees will immediately return to work and refrain from illegal and anti-national activities. Otherwise, the government will be compelled to act firmly to safeguard the people and the economy.