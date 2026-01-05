Bangladesh notes with concern over Venezuela issue
Bangladesh today expressed concern over the recent developments in Venezuela, reaffirming that diplomacy and dialogue should prevail in resolving disputes in line with the UN Charter and international law.
“Bangladesh notes with concern the recent developments in Venezuela,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a press release issued here today.
“Bangladesh believes that diplomacy and dialogue should prevail to solve all disputes between countries and reaffirms steadfast commitment to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law,” read the release.