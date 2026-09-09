No ‘His Excellency’, ‘Honourable’ before President, Prime Minister titles
The Cabinet Division has requested that the honorifics ‘His Excellency’ and ‘Honourable’, or any other such terms, need not be used before the titles of the President, Prime Minister, ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers in official communications and documents.
The Cabinet Division made the request in a circular issued today, Wednesday.
The circular said the government has decided not to use the honorific terms ‘His Excellency’ and ‘Honourable’ in writing before the titles of the President, Prime Minister, ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers, respectively, in official communications, documents and the presentation of notes and summaries to them.
Therefore, the government has requested that ‘His Excellency’, ‘Honourable’ or any other honorific term not be used in writing before the titles of the Prime Minister, ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers.