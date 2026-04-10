Army chief returns home after US visit
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Friday returned home after completing an official visit to the United States (US).
During the visit, he took part in various programmes in the US state of Georgia and met with key dignitaries, an ISPR release said on Friday.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman was presented with a special resolution by the state of Georgia in recognition of the commendable role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions.
The meetings also discussed issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and the United States.