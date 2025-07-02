Government

Govt declares 5 August public holiday

BSS
Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh’s national flag as they storm Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on 5 August 2024AFP

The government has declared 5 August a nationwide public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising in 2024.

The day will be marked as ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, said a gazette notification of the Cabinet Division, issued on Wednesday, signed by Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Mohammad Khaled Hasan.

And from now on, 5 August will be marked every year across the country.

It has been decided to include the date as a 'Ka' category day in the observance of national and international days to be observed as the 'July Mass Uprising Day' every year.

