Govt declares 5 August public holiday
The government has declared 5 August a nationwide public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising in 2024.
The day will be marked as ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, said a gazette notification of the Cabinet Division, issued on Wednesday, signed by Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Mohammad Khaled Hasan.
And from now on, 5 August will be marked every year across the country.
It has been decided to include the date as a 'Ka' category day in the observance of national and international days to be observed as the 'July Mass Uprising Day' every year.